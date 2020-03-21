Excuse me as I do a quick shout-out to Chapman School’s principal and staff. These people have been put through the ringer this year. Between being at risk of losing their jobs and then their school being closed and not knowing where they will be teaching next year, to now this school shutdown. This staff has been nothing less than phenomenal.
I’m so sad to not be able to see these people anymore. Principal Jeff Edwards wrote a letter and sent it to every parent keeping us all informed and said that regardless what happens he will make sure to put something together to have one last goodbye to all his students (excuse me as I go cry AGAIN). Before that was sent out I got a text/video from Johnathon’s teacher saying how she missed him and can’t wait to see him again. Along with scrolling through Facebook the kindergarten teacher posted how she would normally be with her littles doing this or that and how much she missed them. This just goes to show you how amazing these people are.
All I have to say is thank you to each and every one of the staff at Chapman for being there for all of us. It takes a special person to be a teacher and we have been beyond blessed in these few short years we got to call Chapman School home.
