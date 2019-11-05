At this time of year, we are reminded to pay tribute to the veterans, so I feel it is only fitting that we pay homage to our United Veterans Club Honor Guard.
As a man in my upper 80s, needless to say, I attend a lot of funerals. At each funeral, it is the same silent soldiers and sailors who provide the ritual of Taps and the 21-gun salute.
The men serving in the honor guard give of their time to honor our fallen. Like all of us, they have family responsibilities, could be fishing or on a golf outing with their buddies. Instead, they are sacrificing their time to stand in sweltering heat, rain or standing duty in cold, wind-swept cemeteries seeing that the fallen veteran has a proper military funeral.
They are often called upon to provide a color guard and flags for community ceremonial events and parades. The next time you see them at a community event or funeral doing their duty, give them a heartfelt salute or thank you.
Thanks for serving above and beyond.
Lyle McMindes
3027 Orleans Drive
