Tech companies need support
Nebraska is a state built on entrepreneurism. Nebraskans are proud that our economy is largely supported by the many small businesses in our state. However, that also means that the pandemic is a huge threat to our economy’s future, as well as the livelihood of so many small businesses that we depend on. As a small business owner, I am thankful that tech companies, including Google, Facebook, and Microsoft, have stepped up to help Nebraska small businesses.
When thinking about my business, my biggest concern is how I can continue to reach customers with my business’ physical doors shuttered. The programs that these tech companies have launched, helping make the switch to digital tools and platforms, have been crucial to the survival of my business and many others’ during these tough times.
With all of the generosity that the private sector has provided, it is concerning that this might be interrupted by the ill-timed attacks on tech companies. Digital tools and platforms are vital to the continued sustainability of small businesses in our state, and that is why I signed a letter asking Gov. Ricketts to support small businesses and protect tech from government regulation that will inevitably impede our economic recovery.
Sarah Nolan
Elkhorn
