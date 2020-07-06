I can’t say enough wonderful things about the TeamMates Mentoring Program.
My children, Hunter and Hayden, went through a life-changing situation that could have sent them down the wrong path. I feel that with the help of TeamMates and their mentors, Nick and Nathan, my sons, have had great positive support, consistency and friendship since the boys were both in seventh grade.
I feel these qualities are so important in children’s lives. My oldest, Hunter, graduated this year, receiving the Statewide TeamMates Scholarship, which we are incredibly grateful for. I feel the TeamMates program has been vital, not only to my children, but to the lives of many other children as well, and hopefully will be for many children in the future.
Please consider donating via Go Big Give on July 7 to this incredible and live-changing program. Thank you, TeamMates!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.