The TeamMates program in our community is a way for adult mentors to connect with student mentees in a safe school environment. The purpose is to help the student find his or her areas of strength or talent and explore ways to develop those abilities in the future. Based on my experiences in the program, TeamMates works.
My first match began in middle school and extended to the first year of college. Initially we didn’t know much about each other, so we played games, exchanged information about ourselves, and found similar interests. As time passed, we became comfortable sharing our values and beliefs, understanding that our differing ages or situations might affect how we saw the world.
My second match and I are now in our second year, and I am still learning new ways to help my mentee make connections with the world beyond the walls of the school. That’s the best part of being a mentor. I have to put myself in my mentee’s position by looking back at my own life at that age. My world may not have been the same as hers is now, with its new technology and life challenges, but the need for peer acceptance and self-knowledge hasn’t changed.
Sometimes it is easier for a student to discuss things with someone who can be objective, who doesn’t lecture or judge. The meeting time can also be an opportunity to celebrate a student’s success, share a happy memory or just have fun.
Being invested in a mentee makes the years go by very quickly. Most meetings are held during a student’s lunch period, a time of 30 to 40 minutes each week. Both mentors and mentees need that continuity to form caring, trusting relationships. Being a mentor now shows me how much it means for some students to have an additional way to receive validation for their efforts both in school and out. We are helping to instill hope for the future success of young people by emphasizing their strengths and encouraging them to pursue their goals.
There are more students wanting mentors than there are adults to fill that role. TeamMates needs people who would like to spend time with a young person — less than an hour a week. The mentoring relationship can be just as rewarding for the adult as it is for the student. For more information, please check out the TeamMates mentoring website at https://teammates.org and sign up to be a mentor.
