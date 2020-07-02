The first I had ever heard about TeamMates was when my daughter, Hannah, was in sixth grade. She had a teacher that both she and I adored who talked to me about her partnering up with a TeamMates adult mentor. Hannah was sold from the beginning. She loved her first mentor! They met every week. She would come home talking about their lunches. She went from being a kid we had to drag info out of about her day to one who (at least once a week) came home with something great to say about her day.
The following year her mentor let us know that she was having a baby and that Hannah would be getting a new mentor at a new school. What could have been a traumatizing time was so smooth and effortless for Hannah it was unbelievable.
When Hannah first met Kathy, they just clicked. I cannot even begin to tell you how she blossomed. She was who she was unapologetically and Kathy loved her for it! Her peers started to recognize that even though Hannah was “different,” she was still amazing and confident and someone worth knowing.
Fast forward to high school, junior year is coming up, and Kathy is still right by her side, supporting her, pushing her to do greater things, and through the “field trips” is showing her all of the possibilities for her future.
When I saw the amazing things that Kathy and TeamMates were doing for Hannah I wanted to be a part of it. I didn’t honestly think I was “qualified” to be a mentor. “Mentor” is a pretty big word. Two years ago I met with Kathy (yes, the same Kathy) and she talked me through the process and by the end I was shaking her hand and saying, “I can totally do this.” My student and I meet every week at school. We do crafts, we play games, we talk about school, about friends, about life. I learn so much from my mentee; she really is an amazing person.
So now, both my daughter and I are actively involved in the TeamMates program and it is actually a big part of our family. It all started with one teacher, one student in need and one person who was willing to listen.
Ours is just one of countless cases where TeamMates has made a lifelong difference to a family. Please consider supporting them on July 7 for the Go Big Give event.
