Wow! As parents watching our kids grow through each and every school year the time flies. They go through so many challenges as they grow — pressure, stress, and so many other things.
My name is Jenn and I am one of Zach’s proud parents. He has gone through his share of challenges during high school and when he needed someone to trust and build a bond with, he was paired with a very awesome TeamMates mentor named Ron. Thanks to Mr. Manhart and Nancy Jones who were responsible for pairing them in January of Zach’s freshman year.
I am very thankful for Ron and so is Zach. I feel like this perfect match has made such a difference in Zach’s life and is very important to me for so many reasons. I know that no matter what happens, Zach will always have such great memories of him and Ron getting through the tough times, and the good ones, also.
Zach plans on keeping in touch with Ron after graduation. Possibly even becoming a mentor himself.
A personal message for Ron and Nancy ... I believe you changed things for the better for Zach. You may never know how much, but I do. Investing your time in our kids’ lives is one of the most important things you can do. A great big thank you!
TeamMates is a very important resource for our kids and parents as well.
With the COVID-19 situation we are facing they definitely need funding. So as they take part in Go Big Give please consider supporting the kids by supporting TeamMates.
