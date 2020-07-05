TeamMates has been a wonderful program for my daughter, Victoria. She was a quiet, reserved girl in eighth grade when she was matched up with her mentor, Brittany. They were matched with the same career field, which helped to have something in common to talk about. As Brittany gained Victoria’s trust and respect, we could see the changes in our daughter.
Through these five years, Victoria was able to talk to her mentor about her dad’s long struggle with cancer. As I heard Victoria mention a few things they talked about, I was reassured my girl was being influenced by someone with great morals. Brittany also helped her with class courses, guiding her through the tough peer pressure of high school and encouraging her to seek out clubs and organizations that would further her college career.
TeamMates has family events throughout the year. Through this, we were so blessed to be a part of the relationship Victoria has with her mentor, and both fabulous TeamMates coordinators, Nancy and Kim. TeamMates also has a wonderful scholarship program. Victoria received the Osborne Opportunity Fund and TeamMates Mentoring Program scholarships to continue helping her in college.
With the Go Big Give event on July 7, please consider donating to help TeamMates continue shaping our kids into respectful college-educated adults.
