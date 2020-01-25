I’m Frank Krolikowski. I’ve been a TeamMates mentor at Grand Island Central Catholic since I retired.

My first mentee graduated last year from GICC. This year I was introduced to a middle school student to start a new year. We meet once a week at school for about an hour. We visit about sports or telling what school was like when I was in school. Times have changed, but not so much like friendships that are to be built as was back then.

Thank you to TeamMates, Nancy, Kim and Kathy for the opportunity for this to happen. Consider joining TeamMates — it’s a great program.

