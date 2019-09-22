I would like to share my experience of being part of the Grand Island chapter of TeamMates. I’ve had the pleasure of being a TeamMate for the past three years.

As a TeamMate mentor I meet with my TeamMate once a week during his lunch time at school. During those 30 minutes, we have a chance to chat and sometimes play a quick board game.

In that short period of time, I have watched my TeamMate grow from a shy sixth-grader to a confident eighth-grader.

I always leave our time together with a great feeling of satisfaction and fulfillment, often chuckling to myself about something we talked about. I know that the time I spend with my TeamMate is short, but the experiences we share are forever.

I would like to encourage others in the Grand Island area to look into sharing themselves with a TeamMate. By giving a little of yourself you can help someone develop to their fullest potential.

If you have an interest in being a TeamMate mentor, please call Nancy Jones at (308) 385-5950. Your time and support is appreciated.

