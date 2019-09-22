I would like to share my experience of being part of the Grand Island chapter of TeamMates. I’ve had the pleasure of being a TeamMate for the past three years.
As a TeamMate mentor I meet with my TeamMate once a week during his lunch time at school. During those 30 minutes, we have a chance to chat and sometimes play a quick board game.
In that short period of time, I have watched my TeamMate grow from a shy sixth-grader to a confident eighth-grader.
I always leave our time together with a great feeling of satisfaction and fulfillment, often chuckling to myself about something we talked about. I know that the time I spend with my TeamMate is short, but the experiences we share are forever.
I would like to encourage others in the Grand Island area to look into sharing themselves with a TeamMate. By giving a little of yourself you can help someone develop to their fullest potential.
If you have an interest in being a TeamMate mentor, please call Nancy Jones at (308) 385-5950. Your time and support is appreciated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.