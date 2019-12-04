As the end of the year nears, many of us take an accounting of goals accomplished and new goals ahead. We may think about helping others, serving our community, getting fit, learning something new, having fun, getting together with friends. Here’s a way you can accomplish all of the following in one single action — become a TeamMates mentor.
It was eight years ago when Coach Tom Osborne came to The Grand Island Independent where I worked and talked about TeamMates. He talked about the impact of positive role models. He detailed the many positive encounters he had growing up with various adults who took time to share a kind word, to teach a skill, or who took time simply to listen. He talked about the value of consistency and how it can be beneficial to youth. He talked about how sometimes it’s nice for kids to have someone other than a parent to talk with.
I didn’t sign up right away. I was nervous about the time commitment and what on earth I could share. But I decided to give it a try. That was seven years ago. My first mentee only stayed in the program for a few weeks, but my second mentee and I were matched for five years. It was fun to watch her grow and mature from middle school to high school. We talked. We did crafts. We laughed. We cried. We celebrated when she made show choir. I still go to some of her concerts even though she has moved out of town.
My third mentee is smart and beautiful and athletic. It’s a blast to watch her on the volleyball court. We play board games. She’s taught me some new card games and I’ve taught her some too. She showed me how to use the pedometer on my phone. We get together once a week at school and just catch up on what’s going on. She looked radiant in her homecoming pictures! One week she had an interview coming up, so we practiced shaking hands and doing introductions.
It doesn’t take a lot of time. It’s simple. It’s rather ordinary. But as Coach Osborne also pointed out so many years ago, it’s often the ordinary over time that becomes the extraordinary. Be a better you by sharing your time with someone else. Become a TeamMates mentor. Contact Nancy Jones at njones@gips.org
Tracy Overstreet
516 W. Koenig
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.