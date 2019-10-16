Grand Island is fortunate to have superb schools, both public and private. We in the Grand Island area need to applaud the teachers, as well as support staff in their varying capacities, for providing a positive influence upon students.
Administrators, school counselors, social workers, paraeducators, administrative assistants, custodians, cafeteria workers and other individuals who come in frequent contact with students must not be underestimated.
We, however, need to remember that it is the classroom teacher who has the greatest impact upon student learning through their persistence and constancy.
Roger Harms
1314 W. Charles
