Among God’s vital gifts to this planet are trees, sunflowers, milkweeds, monarch butterflies, birds and bees.
This planet that I’m so thankful to call my home is pleading for humankind to plant a trillion trees in hopes of reversing the swiftly moving warming trend. My mantra these days is: “A trillion trees to reverse the trend.”
As a child growing up in the 1930s, farm kids like me were sent to the grain fields and pastures to chop sunflowers. Studies by scientists revealed that the sunflower is one of the earth’s great air cleaners with a few million stomatas opening and closing on each of their very rough leaves to help clean the air we breathe. Also we were assigned to the country road ditches on Friday afternoons to pick milkweed pods, which were full of the silk seed carriers. These would be sent to our county seat and forwarded to proper channels to be made into parachutes in World War II.
Our backyard today has a large section set aside for milkweeds to grow as a needed habitat for the monarch butterflies. Four years ago we were made aware of the monarch’s plight, with nearly 90% of them gone. Great effort by concerned citizens across the country in recent years has helped to establish milkweed habitat protection for these beautiful creatures.
Please consider creating a place in your garden for planting milkweed seeds. I have thousands of seeds to share. You may contact me at (308) 384-3266.
On Aug. 6, a storm with 87-100 mph winds, driving hail and rain killed birds in the Davis Lake area and other parts of Grand Island. I used to fill my bird feeders twice a week. There hasn’t been a single bird at my feeders to eat since that storm. The sight of my full feeders makes me sad and worried. The National Audubon Society shared that perhaps as many as a third of our birds are gone.
And finally, my deep concern for protecting the great pollinators of our food. We find that bees are the “canaries in our coal mine,” warning us of an imminent and frightening threat to our food. U.S. beekeepers lost nearly half of their hives this past year. 40% of invertebrate pollinator species (bees, butterflies) are on the brink of extinction. Every three bites of food you and I eat is pollinated by bees and other pollinators.
