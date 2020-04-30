To all Grand Island residents, please wear a face mask and help prevent the spread of the virus.
I’ve been waiting to see a list printed of how long the virus stays on surfaces and have only seen bits and pieces over the past month. I don’t have any scientific credentials, but have found the following:
COVID-19 virus can stay on objects a long time. See below:
- Droplets in the air from the mouth – up to 5 hours
- On metal – up to 5 days
- On wood – up to 4 days
- On plastics – up to 3 days
- On stainless steel – up to 3 days
- On cardboard – up to 24 hours
- On copper – up to 4 hours
- On aluminum – up to 8 hours
- On glass – up to 5 days
- On paper – from a few minutes up to 5 days
Please do not touch anything you are not going to purchase in the stores, and wipe down your groceries and the counter you sit your bags and groceries on when you get home. Even if you shopped with gloves on, someone before you may not have, picked up an item, and set it down again. Be aware that stays on the item a long time. See the list above.
Stay home, stay safe, and wear a mask. Thank you all and God bless us all.
Deb Pool
4158 Allen Ave.
