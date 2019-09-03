An article in the G.I. Independent from Jan. 10, 2019, stated that researchers found that the elderly (65+) and conservatives were almost seven times as likely to share misinformation (fake news) on Facebook as those that considered themselves moderate. The article states that people who called themselves liberal essentially shared no fake stories.
I appeal to everyone to check out a post before you share. Just this week the news reported of multiple potential hate attacks thwarted before they could be carried out. Fake news that legitimizes the hate of these potential mass killers has no place on these social media platforms. I will provide two examples of posts that people on my friend list have posted.
“Retired Sgt. Gregory Hayes beat two Syrian refugees to death after they raped his daughter.” I was ready to donate to this man’s defense fund but the post had no journalistic basics like “where” and “when.” When I Googled the post I found it to be completely fake. The person and event was made up.
The second post was “American teenage whom killed Muslim refugee for raping his 7 years old sister sentenced 30 year in prison.” The first clue that this was fake is the abundance of grammatical errors. A minimum of research showed that this was also a complete fabrication.
The danger of false reporting like this is that both posts are designed to make one prejudiced against a nationality or religion by linking it with the most heinous of acts, the rape a child.
Could this fuel someone to do something unthinkable? That question cannot be answered for certain but the rest of us, at the very least, should not be complicit in sharing the hate.
Before you share something that purports to be news, take a moment and check it out.