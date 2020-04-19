I am generally amused when representatives of the so-called “Party of Life” reveal themselves to be total hypocrites. The April 14 Another Opinion, co-authored by state Sens. Steve Halloran and Steve Erdman has more than ruffled my feathers.
Instead of referring to themselves as Pro-Lifers, a more apt description should be “My wealth Trumps your health.” That is what their letter is all about, not the good of all the people they are supposed to represent. As a small business owner, my business has been totally decimated by COVID-19. Instead of gnashing my teeth and pulling out my hair, I am quietly dealing with it, not calling for those most susceptible to COVID-19 to be subjected to an almost certain and unpleasant death.
Great Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also initially a proponent of “herd immunity.” I notice he no longer touts that philosophy since his own bout with COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.