As we navigate these difficult times, area agencies and organizations have come together to address the needs of Central Nebraskans. To do so, we’ve created a community survey to help organizations prioritize funding and capacity in the months ahead. We need your help. If you or someone you know may need assistance in paying rent, paying utilities, food, transportation access, physical and mental health needs, or access to technology/internet, we are asking you to take a few moments to complete the survey.
The survey is anonymous and is available in English, Spanish, Arabic and Somali. We are encouraging people to share with friends, families, and employees so we have a clear picture of our community’s most pressing needs.
You can complete the survey by visiting bit.ly/2zdDSh9 or over the phone by calling (308) 385-5190.
