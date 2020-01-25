I was hit with a surprise medical bill after my daughter was born early and spent 26 days in the hospital’s NICU. I, like other patients, received one because the doctor who treated my infant wasn’t in my insurance network. These surprise bills are usually for thousands of dollars, which makes it a challenge for many people to pay off.
I think House Representatives Richard Neal and Kevin Brady’s plan to set up a system that lets doctors and insurance companies negotiate surprise bills in front of an independent mediator, who acts like a judge, is the best way to protect patients. Let insurers and doctors deal with the bills. Leave us out of it.
Other plans use the government to set fixed prices, but this would bankrupt our rural hospitals and worsen the doctor shortage. Insurers will spend millions lobbying for government prices that protect their profits; but it would undercut rural doctors, who are struggling to keep the lights on. And, it would be the first step toward Medicare-for-All.
I am confident that our lawmakers here in Nebraska, such as Rep. Adrian Smith, who has stood on the side of patients, will support arbitration over government rate setting.
