I would like to voice my support for Michelle Fitzke who is running for Ward 1 Grand Island City Council.

Michelle has lived in Grand Island for more than 30 years in different areas of Grand Island. She appreciates the community she has lived, worked and raised her sons in.

She has served on Ward 5 City Council until her recent move to Ward 1. She has over 4 years of experience as a councilwoman. Michelle and her husband, Marty, are settled into their new home and Michelle is ready to serve the community again. She understands the time and dedication required to serve on the City Council. She has made tough calls on city issues while maintaining a balanced budget, keeping taxpayers needs and wants in mind.

I have witnessed Michelle’s dedication to everything she does! She wholeheartedly supports the GISH Boosters, Leadership Tomorrow, Goodwill Charity Shoot and her job as a process manager at Hornady Manufacturing. Marty and Michelle, along with another couple, created the Sam Foltz Scholarship Shoot from start to finish, raising funds for a foundation in his honor.

Michelle Fitzke is honest, hard working and open minded. She is committed to her community and looks forward to serving again.

Sandra Kraft

4176 Norseman Ave.

