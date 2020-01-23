On Saturday, Jan. 18, my husband and I joined thousands in Lincoln to walk in unity for pro-life. Despite the bitter cold and icy conditions we gathered at the State Capitol and recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang the Star Spangled Banner.
It brought tears to my eyes and a smile to my heart to “feel” the true freedom we have in this great country to publicly and peacefully speak out for the innocent unborn. We heard inspiring testimony on the worth of all life.
The day Roe v. Wade was passed in the court was a dark day and respect for life took a downward spiral. Why wouldn’t it? If you can condone taking the life of an innocent unborn child, you are capable of taking any life. On that horrid day, some deemed themselves greater than God, who is creator of all life.
Satan has been at work blinding many, closing the ears of others and hardening hearts. The Democratic Party is not the party of past decades. They claim to be for the people but in truth their agendas will only make those in “power” richer and the rest weaker and dependent. Their agendas include a pro-choice stance.
Personally, I don’t care what they promise. They support abortion and therefore they are a party to stay clear of. Mark 12:29-31, Jesus says, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength ... You shall love your neighbor as yourself. There is no other commandment greater than these.”
We must pray and vote to only elect pro-life candidates. We must stop the killing of the innocent unborn and bring back a respect for all life.
Michelle McDonald
Phillips
