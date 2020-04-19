I am supporting Karen Bredthauer for Hall County commissioner.

My family purchased a home in Karen’s subdivision in 2009. We have been most happy with the purchase. My husband passed away in 2013, and Karen has continued to be there for me. If I need to mail something or if I need to pick up a package, I can count on Karen to make time.

We have traveled together. Karen is a very hard working, yet pleasant individual. Believe me, she can do anything she puts her mind to.

Join me in supporting Karen Bredthauer for Hall County commissioner. You will be glad you did.

Tags

Load comments