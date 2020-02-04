Each year the Nebraska Admirals Association organizes “Operation Ornament.” The project provides the public an opportunity to create a handmade Christmas ornament to send to a sailor, a soldier or a veteran.

Ornaments are made and sent to the crews of the USS Nebraska and the USS Omaha and the veterans who reside at the Nebraska Veterans Homes. Ornaments are made throughout the state at select schools. The Admirals distribute over 1,100 ornaments total.

This year some of the students from Cedar Hollow Elementary and Dodge Elementary schools along with their teachers made hundreds of ornaments for the Admirals to distribute in December. We want to send a huge thank you to all involved in this great endeavor.

The ornaments were all beautifully made and very much appreciated by those who received them. The Nebraska Admirals Association salutes all who had a hand in this huge project.

Thanks again Cedar Hollow and Dodge Elementary!

Annette Partridge

Chief Yeoman

Nebraska Admirals Association

905 S. Sycamore St.

