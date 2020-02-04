Each year the Nebraska Admirals Association organizes “Operation Ornament.” The project provides the public an opportunity to create a handmade Christmas ornament to send to a sailor, a soldier or a veteran.
Ornaments are made and sent to the crews of the USS Nebraska and the USS Omaha and the veterans who reside at the Nebraska Veterans Homes. Ornaments are made throughout the state at select schools. The Admirals distribute over 1,100 ornaments total.
This year some of the students from Cedar Hollow Elementary and Dodge Elementary schools along with their teachers made hundreds of ornaments for the Admirals to distribute in December. We want to send a huge thank you to all involved in this great endeavor.
The ornaments were all beautifully made and very much appreciated by those who received them. The Nebraska Admirals Association salutes all who had a hand in this huge project.
Thanks again Cedar Hollow and Dodge Elementary!
Annette Partridge
Chief Yeoman
Nebraska Admirals Association
905 S. Sycamore St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.