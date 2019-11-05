On the way back home from our daughter’s wedding in Red Lodge, Montana, this summer we stopped for the night at Fort Robinson and got the last two tickets available for their production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”
It was wonderful. But the best part of that show was being seated by a really nice young man named Sam Skalberg (and his family) who also happened to be from Grand Island. He told me he was involved in theatre at the high school so when I saw he was Buddy in “Elf” I decided to go — and I am so happy I did.
That was such a great musical. What a talented bunch of kids. If you didn’t go, you missed a great show that would have kept you smiling right through Christmas season. Kudos to everyone involved with “Elf.”
Janna Kuklis
902 Bell Blvd.
