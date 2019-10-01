On Sept. 25, the Independent showed its political bias by sending out false news with the headline “Memo - Trump repeatedly pushed Ukraine leader to investigate Biden.”
The transcript had already been published. There was only one mention of looking into Biden. Not repeatedly, once.
On Sept. 26, the Independent published more false news. This was the day after the transcript was published and shows the whistleblower had no idea what was said in the conversation. It was hearsay and all false news.
Your paper published a long article “Read it yourself: The Redacted Whistleblower Report” accusing the president of crimes. Almost everything in the report had already been proven a lie. There was nothing irregular said in that conversation. The president has the right and duty to investigate crimes that occurred in foreign countries by our citizens.
Joe Biden bragged about getting a Ukrainian prosecutor fired. You are reporters, investigate that! In school we were taught newspapers and reporters are unbiased, reporting both sides. The editors should have caught these articles before they were published.
Maybe you already know all this. Most Trump bashers don’t care about being fair.
