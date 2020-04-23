Where are the entrance guards at the grocery stores? Too many families act like it’s a fun outing. It’s the whole family at the store with no masks. Said guards would allow one family member in with a mask or a no-go.

When I heard of the coronavirus, I ordered Immunity Boost from Seven Nutrition. So I started taking it in March — I have R.A. and am older than 65. Since I am taking Immunity Boost, I am the one going to the grocery store for my mom’s friends. And I wear a mask.

Wake up people...this is a deadly virus for some of us. If you do not have enough respect for yourself, do it for your family, friends and the rest of us. Use the masks — masks or no shopping.

Teresa R. Pesek

301 Cherokee Ave.

Tags

Load comments