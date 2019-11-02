I was over at our farm west of Grand Island last week cleaning up branches and stuff from the spring and summer storms and debris that a “good neighbor” dumped on our property. Among the debris was old 2X6 lumber with large spike nails left in them. This was all dumped at the edge of a cornfield road where the tenant turns around with tractors, combines, etc.
If he had run over the 2x6 lumber, more than likely it would have punctured a big equipment tire that would have delayed his work a half day or more and probably cost him $100 to $200 to get the tractor tire repair people to come fix it. If the tire had been ruined, it could cost over $1,000 to get it replaced. But what did the dumpers care? They probably drove within a mile of the local waste disposal site and saved perhaps $3, $5 to $7 in fees.
About a mile from our farm someone dumped an old living room couch in a road ditch for the landowner to clean up and dispose of. Another “good neighbor.”
These same people probably wonder why rural property owners are reluctant to have people out on their property. Is it any wonder why? If you good friends really need to dump things out in the country, please talk to a farmer. He probably has a burn pile where you could put it. Then you can feel good that you did not create a mess for someone else to clean up after you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.