To the person that found my son’s wallet and took the money out of it and left the wallet on the floor of Best Buy last Saturday, I want to say thank you for teaching my son a very valuable lesson. He is careless with his belongings and this will serve as a very valuable and very expensive life lesson for him in the future.
Thank you for teaching him that he needs to be more careful with his wallet and his money so it doesn’t get stolen. When the manager at Best Buy called and said they had found a wallet matching the description of the one he lost, he was ecstatic that someone had found it and turned it in. When I went back Thursday while I was in town to pick it up, my heart sank when I opened it up and there was nothing but his school ID card in it. But thank you for leaving the wallet at the store so we could recover it.
As for your actions, I hope you are ashamed of yourself after reading this, knowing that you stole $100 out of a 12-year-old boy’s wallet you found on the ground. Money that he worked hard to make by mowing lawns this summer so that he could go in with his brothers to buy a Playstation for Christmas. Please do me a favor if you have the slightest bit of good in your soul. Use the money to buy a gift for a complete stranger that is in need this Christmas. My son would appreciate that the money went to help someone in need.
