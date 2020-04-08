Statistics do not always tell the complete story, especially in regard to COVID-19.
For example, in Hall County we currently have as of this writing 66 known cases. Most have been quarantined to their homes, while there are some with other heath issues who are hospitalized. Of that 66, it would be beneficial to the public to also let us know how many of those have met the 14-day quarantine requirement and are no longer at risk. Thus, the total number who are no longer infected would make the total number still infected less than 66. I believe that would give the public a more accurate accounting of the COVID-19 in Hall County.
Stay safe, everyone, and follow the guidelines given.
