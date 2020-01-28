I was very pleased to read the article in The Grand Island Independent: “Statue of St. Teresa of Calcutta joins St. Francis sculpture outside St. Mary’s” (Jan. 25th issue).
Having gone to Mass in past years at St. Mary’s Cathedral, I am pleased that Ray O’Connor and his wife, Jennifer, donated that statue along with a statue of St. Francis of Assisi alongside the Cathedral, as well as statues of Albert Einstein and Mark Twain elsewhere.
A primary reason that I am happy about these works of art is the tangibility of art to inspire via statues is much better than imparting history via sound-bites. I also have several family members in Grand Island who can’t get to a big-city art gallery, so these statues bring the personifications depicted to the local community, who can be inspired conveniently and more often.
The statues almost bring these noted historical figures to life as flesh and blood humans, instead of depicted simply as a drawing or a photo in a book or on a computer screen. The statues are lifelike (with wrinkles to the faces) and show the humanity behind the history.
I think the statues are a great addition to Grand Island and hope that in due time, others may be added to educate and to inspire the mind, heart and soul of onlookers.
James A. Marples
Longview, Texas
