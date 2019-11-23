Thus is my rebuttal of a letter published in the Nov. 22 edition of The Grand Island Independent.

In Mr. Valdez’s letter to the editor he emphasized the Statue of Liberty did not represent immigrants coming into our country. He is partially correct. Before it was erected Emma Lazarus was asked by Joe Pulitzer to write a poem about the statue to raise money to build a pedestal for the Statue of Liberty. Lazarus was an advocate for the Jewish people fleeing from Russia at the time. So her sonnet, “The New Colossus,” expressed her feelings on immigration.

In 1903, 17 years after the erection of the Statue of Liberty, the text of “The New Colossus” was inscribed on a bronze plaque on the interior wall of the pedestal, forever changing the symbolism of the Statue of Liberty.

Much like our American flag has changed through the years from a cry for representation in England’s Parliament to a symbol of a freedom and hope, so has the Statue of Liberty.

