The Statue of Liberty has nothing to do with immigration. The people of France gave the statue to the United States of America in recognition of their friendship during the American Revolution, 1775-1783.

The statue was completed in France in 1884 and arrived in New York in June of 1885. On Oct. 28, 1886, the Statue of Liberty was dedicated. The statue was placed on a pedestal. The statue has nothing to do with immigration.

Jess Valdez

2318 N. Grand Island Ave.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments