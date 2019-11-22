The Statue of Liberty has nothing to do with immigration. The people of France gave the statue to the United States of America in recognition of their friendship during the American Revolution, 1775-1783.
The statue was completed in France in 1884 and arrived in New York in June of 1885. On Oct. 28, 1886, the Statue of Liberty was dedicated. The statue was placed on a pedestal. The statue has nothing to do with immigration.
Jess Valdez
2318 N. Grand Island Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.