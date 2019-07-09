I would like to compliment Donny Kramer and the others with the State Theater in Central City for putting on a very good classic auto show on June 30. There were cars from a fully restored Model T to late model Mustangs and Corvettes and many other classic autos and even several restored antique tractors.
I would also like to compliment Mr. Kramer and the others on the newly decorated State Theater. They did a fine job with this. I would recommend anyone who wanted an enjoyable movie theater experience to go to the State Theater. It shows first-run movies. The volunteers are professional. The ticket prices are much lower than the multiplex in Grand Island. They have some future plans for the State Theater that would further compliment what they’ve already done, and it’s family friendly.
For those who would like to dine and then see a movie, I recommend the Prairie Creek Vineyard and Winery in Central City. The food is very good as is the service. The decorum would rival anything in Los Angeles or Beverly Hills.
For those who want a good meal on Thursday, Friday or Saturday before a movie, I recommend the Lincoln Manor Steak House in Central City. The atmosphere is pleasant.