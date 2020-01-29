We have 10 years of NeSA and NSCAS statewide testing in Nebraska. In the 2017-18 school year 323,000 students took these exams. The results from these tests are a treasure trove of data to understand the results of our education efforts in Nebraska.
Much of this data cannot be used, even when names are deleted, because of federal privacy concerns for students, or can only be used after many hurdles are crossed to protect that privacy.
I have used data grouped by school that is public information (no individual data) to provide information to educators and policymakers since statewide testing began in the 2009-10 school year. While that data provides significant results by school, it is limited in what it tells about students.
This leaves a gap in our knowledge that allows the “disrupters” as they are called by Professor Diane Ravitch in her new book “Slaying Goliath — The Passionate Resistance to Privatization and the Fight to save America’s Public Schools.”
The disrupters are of three types: “billionaires confident that their success in business qualifies them to repair a broken public institution; ideologues wedded to discredited economic theories; and greedy ‘edupreneurs.’”
The disrupter’s “reform … has diminished the status of the teaching profession. It has created national teacher shortages. It has discouraged creative and thoughtful teaching. It has undermined the transmission of knowledge and skill in history, science, literature, foreign languages and the arts. It has reduced time for physical education, recess, and play, and given in to testing and test preparation. It has demoralized students and teachers alike. It has crushed the spirit of learning. It has failed to produce the miracles and benefits that it promised,” Ravitch writes.
Hopefully, this NSCAS data will be made more available to credible researchers to counter the meanest and ignorance of these disrupters.
