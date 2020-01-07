I found the article in the Sunday, Jan. 5, Independent about the Snowbird Trail interesting. Also included with your article is a list of expressway plans of 1988. One of the unfinished projects that wasn’t included was the four lane expressway from the Highway 281/58 junction north of St. Libory to St. Paul.
I can remember that at one time there was a great amount of work being done to complete the project. Power lines were moved at great expense to the power companies. At least one farm family had to move because their house was in the way of the project. Even today, as you go north to St. Paul, you see all of the unfinished road construction sitting idle.
It would sure be nice to have the four lanes completed to St. Paul. Was the work already done, all done in vain or will we finally see the project completed?
Glenn Jares
424 Sherman Ave.
