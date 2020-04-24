If it’s going to be “a dark couple weeks” as the Central District Health Department predicts, “absolutely imperative to stay home.”

If we’re only supposed to make one shopping visit a week and remain at least 6 feet away from others. If we’re to limit gatherings of no more than 10 people and wear a mask.

If Hall County, when comparing the size of its population across the nation, has one of the highest confirmed cases of the virus, then why is JBS still open?

Assistance from the state is appreciated, the efforts of our medical community and emergency responders... absolutely. But it would seem the extra assistance we need from the state right now is to close the plant for a few weeks...for the best interests of our total community.

Jay Vavricek

2729 Brentwood Blvd.

