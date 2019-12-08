Why do we only hear Jeremy Jensen’s side about the Nebraska State Fair? Why isn’t he mentioning the $1.6 million deficit? Those numbers that were published, as I understand it, have been audited. They aren’t just numbers someone pulled out of thin air.
Jensen and Lori Cox have some serious explaining to do and I think it’s only fair to hear from both sides of the issue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.