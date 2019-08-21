I’m writing this letter to applaud Gary Rosacker for his letter to the editor in The Independent on Aug. 17. Great job. I am going to go a little bit further down the road on this subject.
Could we use another home for the vets? Yes. Why did we have to destroy one home to build another? Kearney could have a home, but build it a little at a time as it is needed. I’ve been involved in the construction industry for 50 years. Never have I seen a building built on unstable ground with a poor choice of building materials and workmanship. I’m not saying that the help was bad — no, it’s the bosses and other so-called important people running the job. The place is a mess. How they ever got an occupational permit is beyond me.
There was a lot of shady, under-the-table shenanigans that went on to get that home. If you want to learn the truth, talk to the common everyday worker who helped build it and the people who work there now. Some will not say anything because they were told to “shut up” about what goes on or they will be terminated. In our language, that means fired. The people who caused all this should be held responsible for their actions.
One thing that these important people don’t have is common sense. Colleges give out all kinds of degrees, except that one. Some of these people would be geniuses if they had common sense. Let karma handle it.
As far as the old vets home, let’s use it for PTSD soldiers, training comfort dogs, homeless vets or how about a college in town. But under no circumstances should it be used for public housing. That’s been veterans property for 125 years — leave it that way.
Thank you and God bless our veterans.