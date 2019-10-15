I always welcome healthy debate. As such, I was glad, and very amused, to see the letter submitted by Mr. Jeff Oates. Mr. Oates complaints about what was stated in my letter were: 1) That my criticisms of the Associated Press articles are “total bunk”; 2) That I am not interested in “truth or fairness”; 3) That I prefer to “shoot the messenger, burn the message” and he insists that I want readers to “ believe him (me) and not their lying eyes.” Mr. Oates then summarily stated that “there is no substitute for the truth”.
I agree with Mr. Oates’ summary sentence. There truly is no substitute for the truth. Actually, I wrote my letter to specifically point out that most of the articles published by the AP regarding anything to do with President Trump, rarely if ever, and, as history would now support, offer anything that remotely resembles the truth. Were all the articles published by the AP indicating that the Mueller investigations would surely provide all the evidence needed to impeach President Trump and remove him from office even remotely true? No! Did the AP ever offer any retractions or corrections? They did not, ever.
That the AP is biased is not really a question for most people, at least not those individuals who have a modest ability to comprehend what they read. The last time I checked, approval ratings for this nation’s mainstream media, of which the AP plays a pretty large role, was somewhere in the vicinity of 14%. That does not speak well for their credibility.
Having thoroughly read and having carefully compared the whistleblowers hearsay complaint to the transcript of the president’s call, anything that supports the complaint is tangential at best, credible to only the very gullible. One has to really stretch to say the complaint is supported in any way by the transcript. As more and more information is beginning to emerge regarding this current attempt to derail the Trump presidency, it is becoming clear that this whistleblower nonsense is just another hoax perpetrated by the Democratic Party.
With all that said, I stand behind what I wrote. I am confident that, in time, my perspective and my assertions will prove to be correct.
Micheal Pop
Loup City
