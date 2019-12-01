Thank you to everyone who dropped off coats for the 16th annual St. Leo’s Catholic Church coat drive. We collected 1,850 coats and were able to give out 1,450 coats to less-fortunate people in our community.
Thank you to the drop sites: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, both Super Savers, all three U-Save Pharmacies, Hy-Vee, the YMCA, the YMCA Express and the YWCA.
Thank you, Blessed Sacrament Thrift Store, St. Mary’s Church (Wood River), Trinity United Methodist Church and Sts. Peter and Paul Church (St. Paul) for collecting coats. Thank you to Sandra Hostler, Carol Robotham and Sharon Vian for making blankets and hats to keep people warm. Thank you to Carol Turek, Joyce Yosten, Madelene Rose and Kathie Green for repairing numerous coats. Thank you to all who donated coats. And thank you to the many volunteers who helped wash, repair, set up and distribute the coats.
I would like to thank The Grand Island Independent, Spirit Catholic Radio, KSYZ, KRGI Radio, NTV and NBC Nebraska for the media coverage of the event. Coverage prior to the event is so vital in letting people know where to donate and letting others know how to get the coats they need.
The remaining coats were given to the Church of Christ for its weekly free clothing giveaway.
I believe our community and area own this event and each year we pull together and make winter a lot warmer and easier for numerous people. Thank you again for making this event a success and caring about the welfare of others. We hope you will all consider donating and collecting coats again next year.
Thank you,
Donna Douglass
Outreach Coordinator
St. Leo’s Parish Community
2410 S. Blaine St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.