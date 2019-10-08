GI Express and VFW Auxiliary #1347 are partnering in the Wreaths Across America program for the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery. The goal is a wreath on each veteran’s grave. With 1,200 graves at this cemetery, sponsoring one or more wreaths is essential.

We need to keep our promise to these veterans that they will not be forgotten.

Wreaths can be purchased at https:// www.wreathsacrossamerica.com for $15. To access our fund raising group: Sign into website, click on Menu in upper right hand corner, click on Search Location/groups. Click on participating locations and enter NE0015 to pull up and click on GI Express/Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Click on sponsor, click on sponsor wreaths entering number you want to sponsor. Review sponsorship and follow directions to purchase.

Wreaths can also be purchased by sending check to GI Express/Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 2122, GI, NE 68802, earmark check for wreaths.

A brief program will be held at United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, on Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. with placing of wreaths following.

For any questions, call Tammie Wobig (308) 398-8506 at GI Express or La Vonne Catron (308) 382-2663. If you would like to volunteer placing wreaths, please call the numbers above.

These veterans answered the call, won’t you do the same?

Lorelei Skala

4340 Prairie Clover Circle

