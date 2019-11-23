My wife and I have been reading The Independent for over 40 years. During some of that time it appeared that you tried to present a fairly balanced political perspective with a certain amount of objectivity.
However, for some time now, your publication has been hijacked by the left-leaning Associated Press and Berkshire Hathaway Media News Service.
Of course, we understand that you are owned by the Omaha World-Herald and, by default, Warren Buffett, so we know from where you receive your marching orders.
My wife is a pretty tolerant person (much more so than I) but the headline in your Thursday, Nov. 21, edition was the last straw, even for her.
The headline screamed “Sondland: Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo.” If you really wanted to be fair and objective, based upon his entire testimony, perhaps the headline should have been “Sondland: Conflicting and ambiguous testimony.” But, nowhere in your article did you present his statements after the Republicans were allowed to question him. And so it goes with a vast majority of The Associated Press articles when they are about President Trump. Half truths, innuendo, conjecture, and negative embellishment pretty much sum up your coverage of this president. And you wonder why people are confused when they say it is hard to discern what the truth is anymore with regard to the media!
In conclusion, please add us to the growing number of folks who are ending their subscription to your publication as we don’t see the quality, objectivity and truthfulness of your news coverage improving anytime soon.
