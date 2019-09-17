Our current U.S. Secretary of Education wants to replace public education with private schools. While many others see public education as a honey pot that can further enrich them as they replace public schools with corporate (charter) schools.
But watching the Democratic debate last Thursday, the support for public education was clear. There were also a couple of Democratic candidates who understand recent educational research. They include former Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary Julian Castro and maybe Sen. Cory Booker.
They appear to understand that children’s cognitive, behavioral and social skills are impacted by their home lives long before even preschool age and that teachers can’t cure these problems by themselves. The last half century of failure of expecting teachers to cure the problems associated with, in many cases, horrific childhoods should be clear proof, even without the research.
The other Democratic candidates seemed to think that:
n Preschool will fix the achievement gap between rich and poor children — it will help some but not all poor children.
n Raising teacher pay will solve the achievement gap – it won’t (and that insinuation is insulting to teachers) – but it will help the teacher shortage that is about to become dire in Nebraska.
The fact that a couple of presidential candidates do understand educational research is encouraging since the media does such a poor job of covering education and many other policymakers are too lazy to read the research and just see throwing money at education as a solution.
