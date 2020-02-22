I just finished watching the national news 2/20/20 and heard the breaking news — the Russians are helping Trump win the 2020 election! Really, liberals have gone to the end of the rainbow now!

Let’s ask ourselves one question: Will the general public elect a socialist, AKA Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren? I doubt it, but if you are the Russians you think to yourself, if I start a rumor that we are helping the president the liberal media will jump all over it and spread it like wildfire. What a fantastic way to blackball him and get a socialist government into the U.S.

I’ve watched this crap go on for almost four years now and I will take a bigger paycheck, a robust economy, and a bigger balance in my 401(K) account any day compared to the government running my life for me. Is President Trump everything to everyone? No, but when I think about the alternative, he’s got us going in the right direction.

Tags

Load comments