With COVID-19, the response from slaughterhouses, such as Tyson, is to “rub salt in the wound” of an already exploited, marginalized working population.

Tyson has failed to provide safer working conditions in response to the pandemic and now they’re going to penalize workers for not showing up, even if workers are rightfully concerned about catching the virus. It appears Tyson’s decisions have more to do with losing money as people choose alternative sources to include plant-based meats.

The wounds that existed before COVID-19 stem from the fact slaughterhouse workers face one of the single most dangerous jobs in the country to include mimic repetitive motion, also called cumulative trauma injuries, accidents working with equipment that is designed to cut body parts, and an increased amount of PTSD leading to an increased abuse of substances.

A 2018 study in Guardian News reported Tyson chicken slaughterhouse workers averaging at least one amputation (finger, hand, arm) per month.

Proxemics is the amount of space that people feel it necessary to set between themselves and others. The intimate distance of proxemics is 0 to 2 feet, and it is within this field we usually allow only the people we love. So empathize with eing a slaughterhouse worker working five days a week, 40 hours a week, and this intimate field being violated with the process of “killing” and you can start understand how this leads to PTSD.

Tags

Load comments