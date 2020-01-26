To all my fellow veterans, now is the time to get on the bandwagon and let our feelings be known. Don Shuda’s letter was spot on. Please show support for Legislative Bill 911, in person or by writing a letter to your legislative representative.

Power comes in numbers. The more support we have, the better off we are. If we would happen to get the Nebraska State Veterans Cemetery, a whole lot of exciting prospects will open up for us. We can make it the best in Nebraska.

Jerald E. Hirschman

U.S. Navy Seabee veteran

2315 Gateway Ave.

