A big thank you to the performers: Show Choir Kids Camp, Sweet Rev, Future Image and Ultimate Image. What a super effort you put into you singing and dancing. You made GISH Premier Night such a great time for a standing-room only audience that was whooping and screaming at all the dancing.

Papa and I have been at these since our oldest grandson was in third grade and he in a sophomore in college now. Phoenixx enjoyed music all through school and still does in college and Bryton helped with his last kids camp as a senior. We have loved every year.

A big thank you to Mr. Jesse LaBrie and everyone else who helped bring the performance together. Come and support the GISH show choir. You will love it!

Donna Merklin

515 S. Locust St.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments