A big thank you to the performers: Show Choir Kids Camp, Sweet Rev, Future Image and Ultimate Image. What a super effort you put into you singing and dancing. You made GISH Premier Night such a great time for a standing-room only audience that was whooping and screaming at all the dancing.
Papa and I have been at these since our oldest grandson was in third grade and he in a sophomore in college now. Phoenixx enjoyed music all through school and still does in college and Bryton helped with his last kids camp as a senior. We have loved every year.
A big thank you to Mr. Jesse LaBrie and everyone else who helped bring the performance together. Come and support the GISH show choir. You will love it!
Donna Merklin
