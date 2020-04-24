I want to voice my support of Jack Sheard, who is running for the Ward 1 seat on the Grand Island city council. I’ve known Jack for several years and have found him to be honest, hard-working, thoughtful, open and personable. But the one trait Jack possesses that will benefit Grand Island the most is the fact that he absolutely loves this city.
At one time or another, Jack has served on the Leadership Tomorrow Board, Junior Achievement Board, the Downtown Board, Grand Island Cleanup Committee, Grand Island Public Relations and the State Fair Can-do Committee just to name a few. He can also usually be found at numerous fundraisers for local organizations around the community. He has put a lot of time into serving his community, and has a strong desire to see Grand Island succeed. Jack is truly a public servant.
Jack would be perfect for the City Council Ward 1 seat.
Barry Brown
4138 W. Faidley Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.