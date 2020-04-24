I want to voice my support of Jack Sheard, who is running for the Ward 1 seat on the Grand Island city council. I’ve known Jack for several years and have found him to be honest, hard-working, thoughtful, open and personable. But the one trait Jack possesses that will benefit Grand Island the most is the fact that he absolutely loves this city.

At one time or another, Jack has served on the Leadership Tomorrow Board, Junior Achievement Board, the Downtown Board, Grand Island Cleanup Committee, Grand Island Public Relations and the State Fair Can-do Committee just to name a few. He can also usually be found at numerous fundraisers for local organizations around the community. He has put a lot of time into serving his community, and has a strong desire to see Grand Island succeed. Jack is truly a public servant.

Jack would be perfect for the City Council Ward 1 seat.

Barry Brown

4138 W. Faidley Ave.

Tags

Load comments