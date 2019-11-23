I am writing in regard to the report in the Nov. 21 issue of this newspaper that the state of Nebraska will be sharing drivers’ license records with the Census Bureau.
As a former employee of the U.S. Bureau of the Census, any effort that can appear to lower the count of residents of Nebraska concerns me. Absolutely anything that lowers this count means the loss of money desperately needed by Nebraska communities.
We must do everything possible to encourage everyone living in our state to participate in being counted by the Census Bureau. I fear that the decision to share these records will cost Nebraskans in many ways.
