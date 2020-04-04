I feel it is necessary to respond to the article in Wednesday’s Independent concerning recommendations from Grand Island and the EPA regarding the sewer system. This article does certainly make a lot of sense, but the folks that are using the sanitary sewer are trying to protect their valuables and homes from the damage high groundwaters can do. High groundwater is a recurring factor in Grand Island, and any correspondence to our leaders always bring a pacifying response that we need to do a study.
It just appears that this city’s elected officials seem to do the way they want and pay no attention to the voice of the people. No study has been done, no crumpled sewer pipes have been repaired, the streets are badly in need of repair, but the main priority seems to be roundabouts and widening some of the streets, and additions to the hike and bike trail.
So, the citizens involved with this high groundwater either must vacate their basements or pump water down the street. A lot of the outlying parts of Grand Island have no curb and gutter in their area and flood their neighbors’ yards and add to their problem. It is time for these city officials to make this finally a priority, do the study and come up with a workable solution. Some thought should be given to putting dewatering pumps in critical locations emptied into the storm sewer. There should be no new taxes until this situation is addressed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.