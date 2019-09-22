September is National Recovery Month and we’d like to give a big shout out to the millions of individuals and families who are living life today in recovery. And another big shout out to all of the individuals, agencies and organizations who help and support recovery.
National Recovery Month, sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, is an observance held every September to educate Americans that substance use treatment and mental health services can enable those with mental and substance use disorders to live healthy and rewarding lives. We celebrate the millions of Americans who are in recovery from mental and substance use disorders reminding us that treatment is effective and that people and families can and do recover.
Now in its 30th year, Recovery Month celebrates the progress made by those in recovery, just as we celebrate progress made by those who are managing other health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma and heart disease. Recovery Month works to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the emergence of a strong and proud recovery community, and the dedication of service providers and community members who make recovery in all its forms possible.
We have made great strides in our prevention and treatment efforts, and Central Nebraska is very fortunate to have many individuals, agencies, organizations, and other resources available to help, however there are still gaps in service and much work yet to be done. Sadly, there continues to be a stigma attached to both mental health and substance use issues that keeps many suffering in silence. No more. Now is the time to change that. Each of us can be part of the solution to help people and families recover and to find and get the help they need and deserve. Speak up, reach out, make the call for help.
We want to take time during this National Recovery Month – to celebrate each of you who has found recovery, we encourage each of you who is yet still struggling with a mental health or substance use issue — there is hope. And, we say thank you to each and every one who has offered and provided help along the way. God’s blessings to all as we continue to work toward a healthy and fulfilling life for all.
